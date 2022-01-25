Boise State University President Marlene Tromp fielded repeated questions about “social justice programming” as she pitched her university’s budget to state lawmakers on Tuesday and all of Idaho’s public college and university presidents pressed for improved funding.
Last year, the Idaho House killed a budget for higher education in the state that had coasted through the Senate, holding out for a new version that included slashing $2.5 million for what Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, on Tuesday called “wasteful spending on social justice, diversity, equity and inclusion.”
Nate on Tuesday repeatedly demanded that Tromp detail cuts made at Boise State. She responded that BSU has “evolved” its offerings. “It doesn’t mean that we simply hatcheted away programming,” the BSU president said. “We’ve evolved our programming. But that doesn’t mean we have reduced the kinds of offerings that are available to our students.”
“Our aim at Boise State is simple,” Tromp said, “to help our students develop their own minds, their own talents, to make their own choices and define their own best path. This is the reason I am in higher education, as are my many colleagues. I’m very proud to be here serving our students and serving our state.”
Gov. Brad Little is proposing a $22.3 million, 7.1% funding state funding increase for higher education next year to $335.5 million, which his budget director, Alex Adams, told lawmakers would be “the largest budget increase for higher education since at least 1984, most likely the largest in the state’s history.”
But the presidents of Idaho’s state colleges and universities said they were hard-hit by budget cuts after the great recession. “The portion of the state’s budget allocated to higher education has decreased by about half since 1990,” University of Idaho President C. Scott Green told the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, from more than 15% of the state’s budget to just 7.4%.