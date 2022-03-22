This shows the House vote breakdown on HB 791, which passed, 38-31, and now moves to the Senate. Names in green are "yes" votes, those in red are "no" votes, and white indicates the representative missed the vote.
Funding for a $112 million new prison, $75 million in upgrades to Idaho’s state veterans homes and an $11 million Capitol remodeling project passed the House Monday on a 38-31 vote; the budget bill now moves to the Senate. The opposition was mixed, with some representatives questioning the new prison construction because they also wanted clauses written in guaranteeing that Idaho inmates now housed in out-of-state private prisons would be brought back to the state, which is among the Idaho Department of Correction’s stated aims for building the new women’s prison sought of Boise; others asking questions about the Veterans Home upgrades; and others wondering about the Capitol remodeling, which is largely aimed at providing private offices for all House members, something all Senate members already have.
When that’s been debated in previous years, the price tag was lower. “The price is significantly higher because construction costs have gone up,” said House Assistant Majority Leader Jason Monks, R-Meridian.
The bill, HB 791, is a supplemental appropriation, allowing the funds to be spent within the current budget year. To become law, the budget bill would need to pass the full Senate and receive the governor’s signature.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.