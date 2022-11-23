Nampa_TdayDinner_02.jpg

Volunteers at the Great Thanksgiving Banquet serve up a full turkey dinner Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at the College Church of Nazarene. 

 Laura Guido / Idaho Press

On Saturday, struggling parents smiled tenderly as they watched their children eat a free holiday feast while David Ferdinand, a former Canyon County commissioner, strummed Amazing Grace on his guitar, writes Idaho Press reporter Emily White.

In the College Church of the Nazarene on Saturday, volunteers clad in black aprons served an early Thanksgiving meal for low-income families, single mothers, young children and others in need.


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Load comments