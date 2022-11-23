...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
&&
Volunteers at the Great Thanksgiving Banquet serve up a full turkey dinner Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at the College Church of Nazarene.
On Saturday, struggling parents smiled tenderly as they watched their children eat a free holiday feast while David Ferdinand, a former Canyon County commissioner, strummed Amazing Grace on his guitar, writes Idaho Press reporter Emily White.
In the College Church of the Nazarene on Saturday, volunteers clad in black aprons served an early Thanksgiving meal for low-income families, single mothers, young children and others in need.
"It’s unbelievable, I’m on cloud nine," President and CEO of the Boise Rescue Mission Bill Roscoe said. "You come in the door and all you feel is love everywhere. Everybody’s here to do the right thing. Everyone's here with the right heart."
The Boise Rescue Mission has two Great Thanksgiving Banquets every year — one in Nampa and one in Boise. People in need register online so the mission can be prepared with turkey boxes for people to take home; the Boise event was today.