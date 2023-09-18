C. Scott Green

University of Idaho President C. Scott Green

 Sami Edge/Idaho Education News

Defending the $685 million University of Phoenix purchase, University of Idaho President C. Scott Green said his leadership team has “full faith” in Phoenix’s processes, Idaho EdNews reporter Kevin Richert writes.

On Wednesday, Green sent off a lengthy — and swift — response to three U.S. senators who are urging UI to walk away from the proposed Phoenix purchase.


