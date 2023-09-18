Defending the $685 million University of Phoenix purchase, University of Idaho President C. Scott Green said his leadership team has “full faith” in Phoenix’s processes, Idaho EdNews reporter Kevin Richert writes.
On Wednesday, Green sent off a lengthy — and swift — response to three U.S. senators who are urging UI to walk away from the proposed Phoenix purchase.
In their letter Monday, Sens. Richard Durbin, D-Ill.; Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.; asked Green to respond to a series of questions about the purchase by Sept. 30.
The reply took only two days, and leaned heavily on a “frequently asked questions” page UI has maintained, and amended, since announcing the proposed purchase in May.
As such, Green’s five-page letter doesn’t touch on too much new ground. Green took pains to point out that an affiliated nonprofit, Four Three Education Inc., would acquire and operate Phoenix. He maintained that, even under the most conservative estimates, Phoenix’s cash flow should easily cover Four Three’s bond payments. And he said Phoenix’s move to a nonprofit status would free up new money “for focus on student success” at Phoenix and UI
Green also downplayed a key point in the senators’ letter.
The lawmakers contend that UI could be on the hook for millions of dollars’ worth of federal student loan writeoffs. A recent Inside Higher Ed article suggests the University of Arizona could face up to $72 million in liabilities from loan writeoffs involving its online partner, Ashford University.
Read Richert's full story online here or find it in the Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.