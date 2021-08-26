We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
Alyssa Townsend leads her kindergarten class at Reed Elementary School in Kuna Thursday, April 1, 2021; full-day kindergarten has been a big hit in the Kuna district.
Idaho’s state Board of Education voted unanimously today to recommend that lawmakers fund full-day kindergarten, rather than the half-day the state now funds. Many school districts and charter schools in Idaho already are offering full-day kindergarten due to strong demand and positive results, but they’ve had to patch and scratch together funds from a variety of sources, ranging from voter-approved supplemental property tax levies to tuition charged to parents to state early-literacy funds.
“We’re totally committed to the governor’s focus on K-3 literacy, and I think we all believe that if we’re going to really move the needle on that, the state’s going to have to make an investment in full-day kindergarten, particularly for our underserved populations,” said Kurt Liebich, state board president, after the unanimous vote.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
“By the time a kid gets into first grade, they’ve got to be ready to learn how to read,” he said, “and if they’re not, we’re going to be playing catch-up.”