Idaho’s state Board of Education voted unanimously today to recommend that lawmakers fund full-day kindergarten, rather than the half-day the state now funds. Many school districts and charter schools in Idaho already are offering full-day kindergarten due to strong demand and positive results, but they’ve had to patch and scratch together funds from a variety of sources, ranging from voter-approved supplemental property tax levies to tuition charged to parents to state early-literacy funds.

“We’re totally committed to the governor’s focus on K-3 literacy, and I think we all believe that if we’re going to really move the needle on that, the state’s going to have to make an investment in full-day kindergarten, particularly for our underserved populations,” said Kurt Liebich, state board president, after the unanimous vote.

“By the time a kid gets into first grade, they’ve got to be ready to learn how to read,” he said, “and if they’re not, we’re going to be playing catch-up.”

