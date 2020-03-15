Idaho 1st District Congressman Russ Fulcher was one of 40 House Republicans to vote against the "Families First Coronavirus Response Act," which passed the U.S. House overwhelmingly on Friday, on a 363-40 vote, with support from President Trump. The virus response bill includes free testing, emergency paid sick and family leave, emergency food aid and more; Idaho 2nd District Rep. Mike Simpson voted with the majority in favor of the bill.
Idaho Press Editor Holly Beech requested comment from Fulcher on Saturday regarding his vote, and received no response. Today, Sunday, around noon Mountain time, Fulcher posted a statement on his Facebook page, though there's still nothing on his official congressional website nor has he sent out a press release or press statement regarding his vote. Here's the full statement from his Facebook page:
"The Coronavirus-Aid package was negotiated between Speaker Pelosi and Sec. Mnuchin. The President had agreed in principle, but other republicans were cut out of the negotiation and the final draft was still being written while voting was taking place (reportedly, with drafting errors yet to be corrected). We did know that billions in spending were included having nothing to do with coronavirus, and government was mandating small businesses to pay sick leave. After already voting to spend $8.3 billion for emergency provisions, I wasn’t comfortable spending another +/- $50b not knowing exactly what it was for (other than the portion having nothing to do with the coronavirus effort). We should have stayed until we got it right."
The Senate is expected to take up on the bill on Monday.