First-term Idaho GOP Rep. Russ Fulcher, his Democratic challenger Rudy Soto, and Libertarian hopeful Joe Evans will appear on Idaho Public Television at 8 tonight in the "Idaho Debates." The 90-minute program, moderated by Idaho Public TV's Marcia Franklin, will feature the candidates addressing issues in the 1st Congressional District race.
Due to COVID-19, the format of the Idaho Debates has been modified this year. Instead of an in-person, live debate, each candidate was asked the same questions via video teleconferencing, and the answers are spliced together so viewers can compare.
The Idaho Debates is a collaborative effort among the Idaho Press Club. Boise State University's School of Public Service, University of Idaho's McClure Center, Idaho State University's Department of Political Science, League of Women Voters' Voter Education Fund. and Idaho Public Television.
The Idaho Debates will feature the 2nd Congressional District race on Monday, Oct. 12, at 8 p.m.; and the U.S. Senate race on Friday, Oct. 16, at 8 p.m.