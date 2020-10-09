Idaho Debates 1st CD candidates with logo

From left, Russ Fulcher, Rudy Soto and Joe Evans, who will appear on the "Idaho Debates" on Friday evening, Oct. 9, 2020 on Idaho Public Television.

 

First-term Idaho GOP Rep. Russ Fulcher, his Democratic challenger Rudy Soto, and Libertarian hopeful Joe Evans will appear on Idaho Public Television at 8 tonight in the "Idaho Debates." The 90-minute program, moderated by Idaho Public TV's Marcia Franklin, will feature the candidates addressing issues in the 1st Congressional District race.

Due to COVID-19, the format of the Idaho Debates has been modified this year. Instead of an in-person, live debate, each candidate was asked the same questions via video teleconferencing, and the answers are spliced together so viewers can compare.

The Idaho Debates is a collaborative effort among the Idaho Press Club. Boise State University's School of Public Service, University of Idaho's McClure Center, Idaho State University's Department of Political Science, League of Women Voters' Voter Education Fund. and Idaho Public Television.

The Idaho Debates will feature the 2nd Congressional District race on Monday, Oct. 12, at 8 p.m.; and the U.S. Senate race on Friday, Oct. 16, at 8 p.m. 

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

