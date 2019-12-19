President Trump was impeached on two articles last night in the House on a largely party-line vote; both Idaho Reps. Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson voted against impeachment. Here are comments from both:
Fulcher, in a statement Wednesday night, said, "Today, a stain will be left on the history of the U.S. House of Representatives." The Democratic Party, he said, had "weaponized the congressional process -- one that was intended for liberty -- in a desperate attempt to remove an American president and gain more control."
Fulcher took to the floor of the House for a 30-second speech, in which he said, "In a day heavy in verbal debate, I choose to use my time to enumerate in detail every high crime and misdemeanor committed by the president of the United States. I will do so now." He then stood silent for the remainder of his 30 seconds.
Simpson issued an op-ed after the vote, saying in part, "Democrats have yet to present any evidence that President Trump abused his power. In face, everything we have seen so far paints the opposite picture." You can read Simpson's full op-ed article online here.