Idaho 1st District GOP Rep. Russ Fulcher, who until now has done little in-person campaigning in his bid for a second two-year term in Congress, yesterday announced a “Freedom Tour” across the district, with nine stops from Sandpoint to Meridian, all today and tomorrow. That drew him some good-natured ribbing on social media from Democratic challenger Rudy Soto, who just wrapped up his “Every County, Every Community” tour Monday, in which he traveled to all of the sprawling district’s 19 counties in his campaign-decorated RV. Soto reported that he drove 2,500 miles over the course of two months.
Soto tweeted that his opponent “is just now hitting the road on a last min, hasty, frantic 2 day tour across the district. Wonder why he’s stepping it up so late.. & I know that 1 can’t make a 2 month trip to every county in #id01 in only 2 days unless it’s by (helicopter emoji).”
Soto then posted a video montage of his tour, and tweeted, “Safe & smooth travels @russfulcher – Let me know if you want to borrow a Road Map!”
Both candidates have been posting photos and updates from their tours on their campaign Facebook pages, with Soto posting more than two dozen; as of 5 p.m. today, Fulcher had posted photos from Sandpoint and Bonners Ferry. The election is on Tuesday.