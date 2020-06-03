1st District GOP Congressman Russ Fulcher, who won his contested primary last night over Boise businessman Nicholas Jones, tweeted out the following statement late last night; he will face Democratic nominee Rudy Soto of Nampa in November, who defeated Staniela Nikolova in the Democratic primary:
"I am humbled and honored to receive the Republican nomination to represent CD1 for a 2nd term. It's an honor to be elected when things are good; it's even more of an honor in times of trial. It's a privilege to fight for Idahoans while I'm in Washington DC."