U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher addresses his Republican constituents during the Idaho GOP 2019 State Central Committee Winter Meeting on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 in Boise.

1st District GOP Congressman Russ Fulcher, who won his contested primary last night over Boise businessman Nicholas Jones, tweeted out the following statement late last night; he will face Democratic nominee Rudy Soto of Nampa in November, who defeated Staniela Nikolova in the Democratic primary:

"I am humbled and honored to receive the Republican nomination to represent CD1 for a 2nd term. It's an honor to be elected when things are good; it's even more of an honor in times of trial. It's a privilege to fight for Idahoans while I'm in Washington DC."

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

