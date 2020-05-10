First-term GOP Rep. Russ Fulcher is facing a challenge in the upcoming primary from Nicholas Jones of Boise, who says he wants to bring a small-business voice to Congress. “I’m a local business owner, and as such, I’ve honestly felt under-represented over the last 10-15 years,” said Jones, who owns 11 Good Burger locations in Idaho and Utah and three All About Games stores in Idaho. “Russ has some experience, he did real estate and he’s done a great job. But he’s not in touch with people, the people that need representation. He is out of touch with small business.”
Fulcher, a former five-term state senator, former sales and marketing director at two Idaho high-tech firms, and a former commercial real estate broker who was raised on a Meridian dairy farm, says his “thinking and value system reflects that of most Idahoans,” and Idahoans shouldn’t change representatives now. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page. It's the second in a series of two articles about the 1st District congressional primary races this spring; the first was on the Democratic primary, by Lewiston Tribune reporter Bill Spence, and ran in Saturday's Idaho Press.