Idaho 1st District GOP Rep. Russ Fulcher addressed the Idaho House and Senate today, and reported that he was declared cancer-free as of December. “I come here with a higher degree of appreciation than normal,” he told the House. “As some of you might know, I had a significant disagreement with cancer the last year.” He said he “firmly believes” he’s here only by “God’s grace.”
Fulcher is seeking re-election to a third two-year term in Congress. He is unopposed in the May primary, but will face Democrat Kaylee Peterson of Eagle and Libertarian Joe Evans of Meridian in November.
He told the House that in Washington, D.C., “Like here, success is often measured in the bad things you stop instead of the good things that you pass.”
He also said, “Regardless of the election outcome and the party in charge in Congress, we cannot assume that Washington, D.C. will produce policies that are best for the state of Idaho, because we’ve strayed. We’ve strayed from the guidelines that are in that constitutional rulebook.”
“We all must work to stop that,” he said. “I believe the role of state legislatures across our nation are more important today than they ever have been. … You sometimes need to be a backstop for some federal actions.”
“I believe the best definition for this thing that we do called politics is that it is a struggle, a struggle for influence,” the former state senator said. “And it is an ongoing struggle. There’s not a finish line, there’s not a time clock. And that struggle will ebb and flow depending on who engages in that struggle and the value system of those strugglers.”
“So with that, I just want to give you reminder of something you don’t hear very often,” he said. “What we do is a tremendous honor.”
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.