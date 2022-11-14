...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
&&
Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff speaks to members of the media during a press conference involving missing 5-year-old Michael Vaughan on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff has confirmed to KTVB that a woman has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan, writes reporter Alexandra Duggan of our Idaho Press news partner KTVB. Huff says Sarah Wondra, 35, is one of the occupants of the Fruitland home that investigators have been searching since Friday night.
Wondra was arrested and booked into the Payette County Jail over the weekend on a charge of failure to report a death.
The little boy, then 5, went missing in July of 2021 from his Fruitland home, prompting frantic but fruitless searches that stretched for more than a year.
"Our investigation determined Sarah Wondra may have had knowledge of Michael's death and failed to report it," Huff said. "We do not believe she is the only person that has knowledge of this and we will be seeking out those people who could possibly be connected."
Crews have been excavating the back yard of the home, but have not yet reported finding any remains. You can read Duggan's full story here at ktvb.com, or look for it in Tuesday's print edition of the Idaho Press.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.