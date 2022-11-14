Michael Vaughan press conference

Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff speaks to members of the media during a press conference involving missing 5-year-old Michael Vaughan on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff has confirmed to KTVB that a woman has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan, writes reporter Alexandra Duggan of our Idaho Press news partner KTVB. Huff says Sarah Wondra, 35, is one of the occupants of the Fruitland home that investigators have been searching since Friday night.

Wondra was arrested and booked into the Payette County Jail over the weekend on a charge of failure to report a death.


