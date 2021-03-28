Alex & Devin

Alex Kraal and Devin McComas got married July 25, 2020, in a micro-ceremony held in the backyard of a friend's North End home. The ceremony was small, attended mostly by family and a few close friends, all masked. Afterward, the couple held a socially-distanced meet & greet at Camelsback Park to celebrate with friends who couldn't make the ceremony.

 Amy Russell/Zilla Photography

The COVID-19 pandemic has wrought changes in virtually every industry. But for two — one that caters to beginnings and the other that honors our endings — changes may linger, or even become permanent fixtures, post pandemic, writes Idaho Press reporter Jeanne Huff.

Couples who had planned big weddings suddenly had to shift to socially distanced micro-weddings or postpone plans. Funerals went to streaming. Masks were worn, hugs forgone. And some of the changes may not go away.

You can read Huff's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

