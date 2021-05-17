The Carnegie Library in Boise once housed the Boise Public Library. But for the last nearly 50 years, the historic structure near the Idaho Statehouse hosted a parade of office-dwellers, writes BoiseDev.com reporter Don Day. Then, for a time, it looked like the 116-year-old building would become an artists’ center. Then, the new home for a growing Boise high-tech firm. Now, in yet another change of plans, the Idaho Legislature suddenly passed a bill on the final day (kind of, maybe, we all hope?) of this year's legislative session to have the state buy the building, as reported here by Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe.
So what's up with all this? Day has the rundown; you can read his full story here at BoiseDev.com.