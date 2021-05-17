Carnegie Library tour

The exterior of the former Carnegie Library in downtown Boise, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. The Idaho Legislature passed a bill to approve funding to purchase the building on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Carnegie Library in Boise once housed the Boise Public Library. But for the last nearly 50 years, the historic structure near the Idaho Statehouse hosted a parade of office-dwellers, writes BoiseDev.com reporter Don Day. Then, for a time, it looked like the 116-year-old building would become an artists’ center. Then, the new home for a growing Boise high-tech firm. Now, in yet another change of plans, the Idaho Legislature suddenly passed a bill on the final day (kind of, maybe, we all hope?) of this year's legislative session to have the state buy the building, as reported here by Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe.

So what's up with all this? Day has the rundown; you can read his full story here at BoiseDev.com.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments