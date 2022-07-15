In 2003, Christiane Rudd became an early adopter of hybrid vehicles, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Anteia McCollum. She bought her first hybrid, a Toyota Prius that she drove for 18 years, before she upgraded to a newer, more efficient Hyundai Ioniq, a plug-in hybrid that runs on a pure electric engine before using its gasoline one.
The Ioniq’s use of electricity and fossil fuels made it the “perfect” car to drive in Idaho, the Boise resident said. Rudd uses the 27-mile charge on the small electric engine to run errands and, with the lack of charging stations on Idaho’s highways, she uses a standard gasoline engine for long road trips to see family in Utah.
Rudd said she originally wanted to go for an all-out electric vehicle, but couldn’t quite commit because of the roughly 200-mile limit most EVs have on a charge. “The plug-in hybrid is the answer, at the moment, for people who live in places like Idaho where you’ve got to drive a really long way anyway, and the pure EV is not going to suit your needs if that’s your only vehicle,” Rudd said.
However, the Idaho Department of Transportation is looking to catch up with technology and is formulating a plan to install EV charging stations roughly every 50 miles along many of Idaho’s interstate and state highways.
The Idaho Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan is expected to be approved Sept. 30, and it includes $4.4 million in funding from the Federal Highway Commission for the first year. In the following four years, $6.3 million annually will be granted to the project. Public comment on where charging stations should go was gathered by ITD throughout June and early July.