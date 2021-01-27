Freshman Rep. Jon Weber, R-Rexburg, introduced legislation today that was familiar to many on the House State Affairs Committee – it was yet another proposal to end the requirement for agencies to publish legal notices in newspapers, giving them the option to just publish those notices on their own agency websites instead. Various versions of the same bill have been voted down numerous times in recent years by the same committee, Rep. Randy Armstrong, R-Inkom noted.
“We’re giving them another tool in their toolbag ... to get their public notices out to their constituents,” Weber said. “That requirement still remains that that public information will get out to their constituents.”
“I’ve got a lot of questions,” Armstrong said. “We’ve heard this many times, and it’s always been struck down. There’s a lot of problems associated with this. So I won’t be voting in favor of it, but thank you.”
Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, the committee chairman, responded, “I’m sure Rep. Weber is disappointed in that.”
In past years, the various proposals have drawn opposition from newspaper publishers around the state, attorneys, representatives of Idaho’s cities and counties and more. Former Ada County Commissioner Rick Visser pushed for the change saying he didn’t want to “subsidize a dying industry,” referring to newspapers, by paying for publication.
Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, said, “This is a great year to carry this bill, because it’s not an election year, and usually people are more apt to not vote in favor of this when they might be publicized their votes in the paper.”
“That being said, did you look into any situations, if I don’t get internet, is there anything in here, have you thought about any way that the county governments could have a hard copy mailing list that I could just be put on a separate list to be the snail-mail list?” she asked Weber. “And I’m guessing no government agency would completely go 100% online for that reason, there’d be some kind of a transition. Have you looked into that or found any solutions there for people that don’t have internet access and don’t want to go to the library?”
Weber responded, “That is a good point.” He noted that some agencies already send some notices by mail, such as notices that accompany utility bills. “Some of that is already being used,” Weber, a former Madison County commissioner, told Scott. “During a planning and zoning issue, for example, that impacts a certain area we will mail out a direct mailer of information to the surrounding neighbors in that locale.”
Backers of previous versions of the proposal, including Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, have argued that putting public notices on individual government agency websites would make them more accessible than publishing them in local newspapers. But the Newspaper Association of Idaho already runs a free website where it publishes all public notices placed in Idaho newspapers; it includes searchable archives that go back several years.
Scott moved to introduce the bill, and her motion carried on a divided voice vote. Crane told Weber, “We will get this scheduled for your hearing sometime soon.”