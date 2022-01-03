A free online seminar on Idaho’s open meeting and public records laws will be offered Wednesday at 2 p.m. by Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and Idahoans for Openness in Government.
Since 2004, IDOG, a non-profit, non-partisan coalition, has partnered with Wasden to present free training across Idaho on these two key open government laws, what they require, and how to comply with them. But the pandemic has put a crimp in the in-person events around the state for the past two years, prompting the sponsors to develop a virtual version.
Last January, more than 500 people across the state participated in the first free online IDOG session, which focused on open meetings in a pandemic. The group hopes to be back on the road with its in-person sessions within the year, but for now, is planning Wednesday’s statewide virtual open government seminar.
“I often hear from constituents who have questions about Idaho’s open meetings and public records laws, and I know there are a lot of new public officials and reporters who are navigating these waters for the first time,” Wasden said in a news release about the event. “The virtual seminar is a good way to address this demand statewide.”
Those who would like to participate are asked to register online; there’s more information and a registration link at this address: openidaho.org/upcoming-seminars.