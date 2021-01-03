All are cordially invited to participate in a free online seminar with Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden addressing legal requirements and best practices for open meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic. The “IDOG: Open Meetings in the Pandemic” seminar will be held from 2-3 p.m. MT, 1-2 p.m. PT, on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Wasden, Deputy Attorney General Brian Kane and myself, IDOG President Betsy Russell, will serve as panelists.
The seminar will be hosted on the GoToWebinar platform. Participants can register for the session by visiting this link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6596762315239876365
Registrants are encouraged to check system requirements in advance to avoid any connection issues the day of the event.
Together, Wasden and IDOG have conducted 49 open meeting and public records seminars across the state since 2004. The sessions are recommended by the Office of the Attorney General, the Association of Idaho Cities, the Idaho Association of Counties, and the Idaho Press Club. IDOG, which stands for Idahoans for Openness in Government, is a non-profit coalition for open government whose mission is to promote open government and freedom of information. There’s more information available at IDOG’s website, www.openidaho.org.
Our in-person seminars, held in different parts of the state each year, were postponed in 2020 due to COVID-19. For now, we hope this online session, specific to the challenges all of us are facing during the pandemic as public meetings are held in new ways, will be helpful to government agencies and districts across the state, the news media and the public.