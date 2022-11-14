Four Dead-University of Idaho

Officers investigate a homicide at an apartment complex south of the University of Idaho campus on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Four people were found dead on King Road near the campus, according to a city of Moscow news release issued Sunday afternoon.

The University of Idaho community is in shock after four students were found dead in what police are calling homicides at an off-campus apartment, and classes are canceled today. Here's a link to the full, developing story from Lewiston Tribune reporter Emily Pearce at idahopress.com, and here is the full press release today from the university:

Four Students Killed in Alleged Homicide Identified


