...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
&&
Officers investigate a homicide at an apartment complex south of the University of Idaho campus on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Four people were found dead on King Road near the campus, according to a city of Moscow news release issued Sunday afternoon.
Zach Wilkinson - member image share, The Moscow-Pullman Daily News
The University of Idaho community is in shock after four students were found dead in what police are calling homicides at an off-campus apartment, and classes are canceled today. Here's a link to the full, developing story from Lewiston Tribune reporter Emily Pearce at idahopress.com, and here is the full press release today from the university:
Four Students Killed in Alleged Homicide Identified
MOSCOW, Idaho — Nov. 14, 2022 — Law enforcement has released the names of four University of Idaho students found dead Sunday, Nov. 13, in an off-campus apartment in a suspected homicide.
The students were: Ethan Chapin, a freshman from Mount Vernon, Washington, and a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity majoring in recreation, sport and tourism management in the College of Education, Health and Human Sciences; Xana Kernodle, a junior from Post Falls majoring in marketing in the College of Business and Economics and a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority; Madison Mogen, a senior from Coeur d’Alene majoring in marketing in the College of Business and Economics; and Kaylee Goncalves, a senior from Rathdrum majoring in general studies in the College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences.
Next of kin have been notified.
The Moscow Police Department is actively investigating the incident and does not believe there is an active threat. The students’ causes of death have yet to be released. Moscow police will release any new information on the crime. Idaho State Police are assisting in the investigation. U of I continues to assist law enforcement in the investigation.
The university is providing additional counseling on site today and tomorrow for students and employees. Additional security is on campus to assist with Safe Walks, a free service to all students and employees.
U of I canceled classes Monday, Nov. 14, out of respect for the victims.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.