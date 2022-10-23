Downtown Boise screenshot from KTVB
Screenshot/KTVB

Boise Police are investigating several complaints about teens physically attacking people in the downtown area and, in at least one instance, just south of the Boise Towne Square mall, reports our Idaho Press news partner KTVB.

The Boise Police Department said Thursday that there are six to 10 reports from the past month that "may involve a similar group of teen suspects." Four juveniles are currently facing charges.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

