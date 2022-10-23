...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
10 AM MDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Idaho and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Boise Police are investigating several complaints about teens physically attacking people in the downtown area and, in at least one instance, just south of the Boise Towne Square mall, reports our Idaho Press news partner KTVB.
The Boise Police Department said Thursday that there are six to 10 reports from the past month that "may involve a similar group of teen suspects." Four juveniles are currently facing charges.
One suspect was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 18, after an incident in a parking garage near Capitol Boulevard and Myrtle Street. The victim in that case was an adult man.
The Boise Police Dept. said three other juveniles were arrested Wednesday, Oct. 19, after a fight with other juveniles near Franklin Road and North Milwaukee Street.
The juveniles are suspected of battery. Because of their ages, their names are not being released.
School resource officers and detectives with the BPD Violent Crime Unit continue to investigate, and other charges are possible.
Viewers have contacted KTVB about a group of what appeared to be several teens acting aggressively and physically attacking at least four people the night of Friday, Oct. 14, near the Grove Plaza.