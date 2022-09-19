Four statewide political debates have been scheduled in advance of the general election: Rivals for U.S. Senate, Idaho Attorney General, state schools superintendent and lieutenant governor all will debate on statewide TV as part of the “Idaho Debates,” starting Oct. 3.
The “Idaho Debates” are sponsored by the Idaho Press Club, the League of Women Voters, and Idaho’s public universities and air live statewide on Idaho Public Television.
But three high-profile GOP incumbents, Gov. Brad Little and Congressmen Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson, have declined to participate.
In the case of the governor’s race, there still could have been a debate, because there were two candidates who met active campaign qualifications and indicated willingness to debate, Democrat Stephen Heidt and independent Ammon Bundy. However, after being told Little wouldn’t appear, Heidt also pulled out, declining to debate Bundy.
Bundy said he “absolutely” would have debated Heidt, even in Little’s absence, and he was particularly disappointed in Little’s decision. “I believe that the people of Idaho should be able to hear from all of us and help them make their decision based upon the debates and the material that we talk about and the questions that were asked. And I think it’s disingenuous and also a lack of service to the people of Idaho by not having a debate,” Bundy told the Idaho Press.
Heidt didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Little’s campaign manager, Hayden Rogers, issued this statement:
“Gov. Little is confident the people of Idaho know his strong track record of cutting taxes for families and businesses and directing historic investments to Idaho's children, roads, and critical water projects. Just two weeks ago, Gov. Little and the Idaho Legislature championed unprecedented tax relief and support for schools while cutting taxes. Under his watch, Idaho cut 90-percent of red tape and became the least regulated state in the nation. We are confident Idahoans know what Gov. Little stands for based on his clear record of delivering results for the people of our great state.”
I have reached out to Simpson and Fulcher regarding their refusal to debate their opponents; they and Little also refused to debate during the primary election this year.
Here are the scheduled debates:
Oct. 3: Idaho Attorney General Candidates Raul Labrador, Republican, and Tom Arkoosh, Democrat, airing live statewide at 8 p.m. MT, 7 p.m. PT
Oct. 4: U.S. Senate candidates Mike Crapo, GOP incumbent; David Roth, Democrat; and Scott ‘Oh’ Cleveland, independent, airing at 8 p.m. in both time zones. Due to scheduling issues, that debate will be taped Oct. 3 at 2 p.m. MT; it will be available live statewide online.
Oct. 24: Superintendent of Public Instruction candidates Debbie Critchfield, Republican; and Terry Gilbert, Democrat.
Oct. 28: Lieutenant Governor candidates Scott Bedke, Republican; and Terri Pickens Manweiler, Democrat.
No debates were scheduled in the contests for state controller, treasurer or Idaho Secretary of State, because there weren’t at least two qualified candidates willing to debate. Democratic candidates Deborah Silver for treasurer and Shawn Keenan for secretary of state declined to debate; and both of GOP state Controller Brandon Woolf’s opponents didn’t respond to debate invitations; both are placeholder candidates for their parties.
