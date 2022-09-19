Idaho Debates logo

Four statewide political debates have been scheduled in advance of the general election: Rivals for U.S. Senate, Idaho Attorney General, state schools superintendent and lieutenant governor all will debate on statewide TV as part of the “Idaho Debates,” starting Oct. 3.

The “Idaho Debates” are sponsored by the Idaho Press Club, the League of Women Voters, and Idaho’s public universities and air live statewide on Idaho Public Television.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

