During this morning’s Department of Administration budget hearing at the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, Director Bryan Mooney told lawmakers that four state agencies have now moved out to the Chinden campus in West Boise, which the state acquired from Hewlett-Packard: The state Tax Commission, the Industrial Commission, the Public Utilities Commission and the Office of Information Technology Services. Several more are up to move soon, Mooney said.
The state acquired the H-P site for $110 million, and then issued $140 million in bonds to cover both the purchase and remodeling at the site; rent payments both from private tenants who remain there, the largest of which is H-P, and from state agencies cover the bond payments.
Yesterday, JFAC approved a supplemental appropriation request from the Department of Administration to hire a new security operations division administrator. The supplemental appropriation, which is for the current year, will cover six months of employment; the budget for next year includes annualizing that to a full year, at $126,400 for salary and benefits.
According to the agency’s budget request, “The agency, in partnership with the Director of Legislative Services Office, asserts that in light of ongoing security threats to public entities nationwide, this position will provide proactive and technical leadership in strategic planning, and oversight and implementation of a statewide physical security program. A bipartisan letter of support from members of Legislative leadership was received with the budget submission.”
The Department of Administration’s other budget requests for next year include a new shipping and receiving materials handler at the Chinden campus, plus equipment, at $125,000; a new loss control program manager, at $101,300; a 12th project manager at the Division of Public Works, at $92,100; a shipping and receiving manager at the Capitol Mall, at $43,900; a remodel of a room in the LBJ building that the Purchasing Division will occupy after the previous occupant, the Office of Information Technology Services, moved to the Chinden campus, at $314,000; and $150,000 for a consultant to help improve the state’s purchasing practices. Mooney said the consultants will “challenge our processes, and we’ll implement those best practices.” Already, as part of Gov. Brad Little’s push to improve the state’s purchasing practices, he said, the state has a new purchasing director and a new purchasing advisory committee.
Other budgets up for hearing this morning include the Capitol Commission, the Permanent Building Fund, the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation and the Commission on Hispanic Affairs. You can watch live here.