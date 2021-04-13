This may officially be the 93rd legislative day, but four new bills were introduced today. Two were new versions of budget bills that JFAC crafted to replace versions voted down earlier in the House; those were for the Idaho Attorney General and Idaho Department of Health & Welfare’s Division of Welfare. One, introduced in the House Ways & Means Committee by Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, would require any organization that a school district contracts with regarding extracurricular activities to have an appeals board with at least three members, including one each appointed by the House speaker and Senate president pro-tem. Crane said the bill’s aimed at the Idaho High School Activities Association, which oversees school sports, and that it would be scheduled for a committee hearing.
The fourth bill introduced today came in a meeting of the Senate Finance Committee, the Senate half of JFAC, which met today after JFAC adjourned. This new bill, which still will return to JFAC for a hearing, sets up two new state funds into which federal aid money from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, or ARPA, may be deposited; and declares that all ARPA funds are “cognizable,” meaning they couldn’t be spent with a legislative appropriation. The panel voted 9-1 to introduce the bill, with Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, dissenting.
“I think our families, children and businesses have needs right now that are due to the pandemic, and I’m not sure that all of these can wait or even that any of them can wait until our next legislative session,” Ward-Engelking said. “So the idea that we’re going to legislate all these funds as opposed to having some non-cog is problematic for me.”
“Non-cog” or “non-cognizable” funds are those that come into the state and are approved for spending when the Legislature isn’t in session, a process that involves the executive branch and the state Board of Examiners. GOP lawmakers this year have considered a series of bills aimed at curbing the governor’s emergency powers, and have been particularly upset that Gov. Brad Little was able to allocate $1.25 billion in federal CARES Act coronavirus aid, which he did with the help of an advisory committee that included several lawmakers, rather than wait for the Legislature to arrive in town to appropriate the funds.