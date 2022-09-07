...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures 95 to 103.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Four incumbent trustees were easily re-elected Tuesday, while high school senior Shiva Rajbhandari captured a seat on the Boise School Board, writes Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert. Rajbhandari, a Boise High School student who recently turned 18, unseated incumbent Steve Schmidt, appointed to the board less than a year ago. Rajbhandari will serve a two-year term.
The final results, released early Wednesday morning, capped an unusually crowded and sometimes contentious round of elections in the state’s second largest school district.
Here’s a look at the numbers:
Race #1 (six-year terms, top two vote-getters elected): Beth Oppenheimer (incumbent), 15,430 votes, 41%; Dave Wagers (incumbent), 13,905 votes, 37%; Krista Hasler, 4,230 votes, 11%; Greg Woodard, 3,871 votes, 10%.
Race #2 (four-year term): Andy Hawes (incumbent), 13,569 votes, 70%; Neil “Gnome” Mercer, 3,367 votes, 17%; Matthew Shapiro, 2,340 votes, 12%.