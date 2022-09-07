Boise School District sign generic
Four incumbent trustees were easily re-elected Tuesday, while high school senior Shiva Rajbhandari captured a seat on the Boise School Board, writes Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert. Rajbhandari, a Boise High School student who recently turned 18, unseated incumbent Steve Schmidt, appointed to the board less than a year ago. Rajbhandari will serve a two-year term.

The final results, released early Wednesday morning, capped an unusually crowded and sometimes contentious round of elections in the state’s second largest school district.

