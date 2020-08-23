Mark Dunham of Boise is stepping down after 13 years on the College of Western Idaho board, to which he was appointed in 2007, after Ada and Canyon county voters created the new community college, and was re-elected three times, writes Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert. Dunham is endorsing a candidate for his trustee’s seat: retiring state Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, a Boise Democrat who has served 10 years in the Statehousee. A member of the Senate Education Committee and the Democrats’ assistant minority leader, Buckner-Webb is stepping down at the end of her legislative term.
“I look forward to supporting a trustee who will continue to serve the Treasure Valley and the diverse community we all serve,” Dunham said of his endorsement of Buckner-Webb.
Three CWI trustee spots will be on the November ballot. Trustees are elected across Ada and Canyon counties to serve four-year terms. The filing period ends Sept. 1.
You can read Richert's full story here online at idahoednews.org, or pick up Friday's edition of the Idaho Press.