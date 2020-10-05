Thirty of Idaho’s 200 cities and 10 of its 44 counties will participate in Gov. Brad Little’s plan to tap federal Cares Act coronavirus aid funds for $124 million in property tax relief, the governor announced Monday. Those participating include Boise and Meridian (but not Eagle or Kuna), Ada County (but not Canyon County), and Nampa (but not Caldwell). However, Little said the participating jurisdictions take in the majority of Idaho’s property taxpayers across the state.
“The governor always said that this was a local decision and he would respect that local decision,” said Alex Adams, Little's budget director. “I think we were very happy with the number of cities and counties that chose to participate in this program. It will keep public safety budgets whole and taxpayers will reap the benefits of doing so.”
Among counties and cities choosing not to participate, many cited concerns over U.S. Treasury rules for use of the funds, expressing doubt that the governor’s proposal was actually legal and concern that they might be forced to repay the money.
Kelley Packer, executive director of the Association of Idaho Cities, said new and reassuring clarification from Treasury arrived too late for many cities and counties that already had held their annual budget hearings. Nampa initially decided not to participate, but changed its position just before the deadline on a 3-2 vote of the City Council after the Treasury guidance arrived.
