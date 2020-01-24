Former University of Idaho athlete Mairin Jameson has settled her lawsuit against the school over its mishandling of a 2013 sexual assault complaint, and now will work alongside new UI athletic director Terry Gawlik to “further improve the culture” within the institution’s athletic department, writes Lewiston Tribune reporter Colton Clark.
The state of Idaho will pay Jameson $160,000 and her lawsuit against the university will be dismissed. Jameson, a diver on the UI swim and dive team, sued the school in October 2018 over the mishandling of her sexual assault complaint made against football player Jahrie Level five years earlier. She brought the claim to public light with a blog post in January 2018, in which she detailed her experiences and how she believed her complaints were not appropriately addressed by the school and former athletic director Rob Spear.
