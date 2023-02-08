Joseph Hoadley took an oath to serve and protect the people of Caldwell and uphold the law. A federal jury of his peers found he violated that oath.

Former U.S. Attorney for Idaho Wendy Olson said charging law enforcement officers for these types of federal crimes doesn’t happen often. Following a federal trial for a potential civil rights violation, Olson said this is the first time she’s seen a conviction against a law enforcement officer in Idaho.


Load comments