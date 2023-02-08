Former Caldwell police officer Joseph Hoadley leaves the courthouse after the first day of his trial on Sept. 19, 2022. On Monday, Hoadley was sentenced to three months in prison and one year of supervised release.
Former U.S. Attorney for Idaho Wendy Olson said charging law enforcement officers for these types of federal crimes doesn’t happen often. Following a federal trial for a potential civil rights violation, Olson said this is the first time she’s seen a conviction against a law enforcement officer in Idaho.
“Law enforcement officers — once they become law enforcement officers and they have the authority of the law behind them — also have the trust of the people behind them. If they can’t live up to that trust, it’s hard for anyone in the community to have faith that they’re willing to serve and protect,” Olson told KTVB.
A judge sentenced former Caldwell Police lieutenant Hoadley to three months in federal prison and one year of supervised release Monday morning.
Hoadley was found guilty of falsifying records in a federal investigation, witness tampering and destroying records. He was found not guilty of deprivation of rights, which is a civil rights charge.
