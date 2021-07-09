Since Idaho’s state treasurer and her staff moved out of their first-floor offices in the state Capitol in March, after an unsuccessful court fight with the Legislature to try to stop their eviction, the former treasurer’s office space has remained locked and vacant.
This year, the House passed legislation to spend $2 million to remodel the space into new offices for House members, most of whom currently have only basement cubicle space, though all senators have had private offices in the Capitol since 2007. But the bill failed to pass the Senate, dying without a vote there on the final day of this year’s legislative session.
However, GOP legislative leaders say the Capitol space won’t stay vacant. By the start of next year’s legislative session in January, it will not only house at least some offices for House members, but also a museum-type area open to the public that will include the historic state vault used by every Idaho state treasurer for the past 108 years.
“It’s my desire that it be open starting next session,” House Speaker Scott Bedke told the Idaho Press. “We have plans to leave the historical office space as-is, and make it part of the public space in the building, to be available for tours and whatnot.”
