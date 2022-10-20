Tom Arkoosh law enforcement press conference 10-20-22

Tom Arkoosh, candidate for Idaho attorney general, speaks at a "Law Enforcement for Arkoosh" press conference in front of the old Ada County Courthouse on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Behind him are, from left, former Ada County Sheriff Gary Raney; former FBI supervisory agent for Idaho Mike Dillon; former Ada County Sheriff Vaughn Killeen; former U.S. Marshal for Idaho James Benham; and Jim Jones, the former Idaho attorney general and former Idaho Supreme Court justice who is serving as treasurer for Arkoosh's campaign.

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

An array of former top Idaho law enforcement officers and officials endorsed Tom Arkoosh for Idaho attorney general today, citing concerns over rival Raul Labrador’s law enforcement positions.

Those included pushing legislation in Congress in 2017 that Idaho sheriffs opposed regarding local law enforcement agencies receiving free transfers of surplus military equipment; and twice contacting the U.S. Attorney General to seek favorable treatment of Ammon Bundy and militia members involved in a 2014 standoff with authorities at the Bundy Ranch in Nevada.

