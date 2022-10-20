Tom Arkoosh, candidate for Idaho attorney general, speaks at a "Law Enforcement for Arkoosh" press conference in front of the old Ada County Courthouse on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Behind him are, from left, former Ada County Sheriff Gary Raney; former FBI supervisory agent for Idaho Mike Dillon; former Ada County Sheriff Vaughn Killeen; former U.S. Marshal for Idaho James Benham; and Jim Jones, the former Idaho attorney general and former Idaho Supreme Court justice who is serving as treasurer for Arkoosh's campaign.
An array of former top Idaho law enforcement officers and officials endorsed Tom Arkoosh for Idaho attorney general today, citing concerns over rival Raul Labrador’s law enforcement positions.
Those included pushing legislation in Congress in 2017 that Idaho sheriffs opposed regarding local law enforcement agencies receiving free transfers of surplus military equipment; and twice contacting the U.S. Attorney General to seek favorable treatment of Ammon Bundy and militia members involved in a 2014 standoff with authorities at the Bundy Ranch in Nevada.
“It is inappropriate for a member of the legislative branch of government to interject into an ongoing criminal prosecution,” said former Ada County Sheriff Vaughn Killeen. “To do so is an affront to the rule of Law. It raises concern about how he would run the AG’s office.”
Killeen, who was with the Ada sheriff’s office for 40 years including 20 years as the elected GOP county sheriff, said, “I believe I can recognize a person of good character by their feeds and concern for the truth. Tom Arkoosh is that kind of person.”
Former Ada County Sheriff Gary Raney, who already had come out as a member of “Republicans for Arkoosh,” said Labrador, when advancing his 2017 legislation, “just blew off the concerns of the sheriffs” about ending a program that he said provided “basic surplus equipment to cash-strapped rural agencies.”
Raney said while there was “sensationalism” about giving local cops things like rocket-launchers, “It was simple things like sleeping bags and Kevlar helmets.”
Labrador is a former four-term GOP congressman and outspoken conservative who defeated longtime Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden in the May primary. Arkoosh is a longtime independent, longtime Idaho attorney and former Gem County prosecutor who is running against Labrador as the Democratic nominee.
Raney, in a statement, said, “Experience as a county prosecutor is essential to understanding the needs of officers in the field, encouraging best practices and keeping the public safe. Tom Arkoosh has demonstrated that law enforcement will have a steadfast partner in the AG’s office. Our group has serious concerns, however, about his opponent. Mr. Labrador, who has said he will be a ‘true partner’ to the conservatives in the Legislature, many of whom are friendly with militias. That poses risks to public safety.”
Mike Dillon, the former supervisory agent for the FBI in Boise and former chief investigator for the Idaho attorney general’s office, said, “The attorney general must have an understanding of law enforcement needs and act as an advocate for law enforcement officers. As chief investigator for the AG’s office for nine years under Lawrence Wasden, our office worked hard to support the work of law officers on the front line. I know both candidates for AG and can tell you that Tom Arkoosh is head and shoulders above his opponent in every way – qualifications, experience and respect for the law.”
Among others joining the new “Law Enforcement for Tom Arkoosh” group are former Twin Falls police chiefs Jim Munn and Brian Pike; former U.S. Marshal for Idaho and former Pocatello Police Chief James Benham; several former county, state and federal prosecutors; and current or former longtime county sheriffs and police chiefs from around the state.
I have reached out to the Labrador campaign for response and will update this post when I receive it.
Former GOP Idaho Attorney General Jim Jones, who is the campaign treasurer for Arkoosh, said he believes Labrador’s support for claims that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” disqualifies him to serve as attorney general.
“The AG’s office must follow the law as the courts determine it to be,” Jones said. “When a political attorney general ignores the rulings of our courts, it puts law enforcement officers at substantial risk. The riot that resulted in 140 police officers being injured at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, was stoked by claims that ‘the election was stolen.’” He noted that Labrador repeated that claim during a televised debate on Oct. 3, saying it was “stolen in plain sight.”
“It has been flatly rejected by more than 60 courts in which the election has been litigated, including the U.S. Supreme Court,” Jones said. “Labrador and his political friends have had two years in which to provide proof of a stolen election and have produced no evidence. They should put up or shut up. This continued defiance of the rule of law places law officers in danger at the hands of lawless individuals and armed militias.”
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.