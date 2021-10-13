Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger appeared before an Ada County judge this morning for a virtual arraignment on two felony charges, and was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 29. Von Ehlinger, 39, is charged with rape and forcible penetration with a foreign object in connection with an incident during the legislative session involving a 19-year-old legislative intern. Von Ehlinger has acknowledged the sexual contact occurred, but maintained it was consensual. Magistrate Judge John Hawley Jr. asked von Ehlinger, “Do you understand what you have been charged with?”Former state Rep.
“Yes, your honor, I am aware…,” von Ehlinger replied. He appeared along with his attorney, Jon R. Cox, from his attorney’s office.
“Has Mr. Cox explained to you what your rights are in a felony case?” the judge asked von Ehlinger. “Yes, your honor,” he replied.
Hawley also noted that a no-contact order was issued in the case on Sept. 9. “Mr. von Ehlinger, you’re not to have any contact with the alleged victim in this case,” the judge said. “Do you understand that no-contact order is out there?”
“Certainly, your honor,” von Ehlinger replied. The judge then set the preliminary hearing date, on which von Ehlinger will appear before Magistrate Judge Kira Dale. For trial, the case has been assigned to 4th District Judge Michael Reardon.
Von Ehlinger resigned from the Legislature in May after a House Ethics Committee recommended he be suspended from office without pay for the remainder of his term for “conduct unbecoming” a legislator, in connection with the incident along with von Ehlinger’s conduct toward several other women in the Capitol. Authorities continued to investigate the case, and on Sept. 10, Ada County issued a felony arrest warrant for von Ehlinger on the two charges.
He was arrested in Georgia on Sept. 25 on a “fugitive from justice” warrant after returning from Central America, though his attorney later maintained he’d been on a planned vacation, not fleeing the charges. He was extradited to Idaho after spending two weeks in jail in Georgia, and booked and released on the two felony charges.
If he is convicted of the charges, von Ehlinger could face up to life in prison and be required to register as a sex offender.
