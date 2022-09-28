Aaron von Ehlinger, a former Idaho state representative convicted of raping a 19-year-old statehouse intern and sentenced to 20 years in prison, has appealed his conviction to the Idaho Supreme Court, writes reporter Alexandra Duggan of our Idaho Press news partner KTVB.
Von Ehlinger, who is now in prison, was denied a request for an acquittal or new trial in August and later sentenced in early September to 20 years in prison with eight years before he is eligible for parole.
The notice of appeal, filed both in Ada County's District Court and in the state Supreme Court, said the court erred during trial in letting Ann Wardle testify to Jane Doe's state of mind and comments to her during Doe's sexual assault examination.
However, Wardle's testimony, which said Doe was forced into oral rape and hit her head when she resisted, is not considered hearsay under Idaho Rules of Evidence 803, Duggan writes. This is because nurses are allowed to testify to treatment, diagnosis, a victim's state of mind, their physical condition and others.
"The evidence was based upon a firmly rooted exception to the hearsay requirement," Reardon during an Aug. 25 hearing.
The notice of appeal also says the judge should have declared a mistrial immediately after Doe fled the stand during her testimony. Von Ehlinger's attorney, Jon Cox, was given the opportunity during the trial to request a mistrial, but declined. Von Ehlinger has also filed for a new public defender.