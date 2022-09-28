Von E sheriff mug shot cropped

Aaron von Ehlinger

 Ada County Sheriff's Office

Aaron von Ehlinger, a former Idaho state representative convicted of raping a 19-year-old statehouse intern and sentenced to 20 years in prison, has appealed his conviction to the Idaho Supreme Court, writes reporter Alexandra Duggan of our Idaho Press news partner KTVB.

Von Ehlinger, who is now in prison, was denied a request for an acquittal or new trial in August and later sentenced in early September to 20 years in prison with eight years before he is eligible for parole.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

