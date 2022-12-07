...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THURSDAY TO 11 AM
MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches
in the Treasure Valley and Malheur County, except up to 3 inches
along the foothills. Elsewhere, total accumulations of 2 to 6
inches. More snow is expected this weekend, which could mix
with snow in the lower valleys.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Thursday to 11 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Hy Klog poses with the Idaho “pet-friendly” special license plate he helped create by sponsoring legislation in the Idaho House. Established in 2019, the special license plate raises funds to assist low-income people with spaying and neutering costs for their dogs and cats.
Former Idaho state Rep. Hy Kloc, D-Boise, has died of a heart attack at the age of 75. Kloc, a Holocaust survivor and outspoken advocate of education, human rights, and animals, served three terms in the Idaho House, and also was an elected member of the Greater Boise Auditorium Board and served as board president of the Idaho Humane Society.
“These people, you can’t really talk to,” he said. “The more I see going on today, the more dire I think the situation is. You can’t just turn your head away and say, ‘Well, that’s nothing.’”
Kloc stepped down from his legislative seat in 2018 for health reasons.
He had a long media career before he ran for public office, including serving as development director for Boise State Public Radio, the work that brought him to Boise in 2001.
Here's the full announcement from the Idaho House and Senate Democratic caucuses:
"BOISE — It is with great sadness that Idaho’s Democratic caucus announces the passing of widely beloved former Representative Hy Kloc.
Hy was the son of Polish Holocaust survivors. In 1947, he was born in a displaced persons camp in Essen, Germany. Much of his family lost their lives in the Holocaust. In 1950, his family emigrated to the United States and settled in Brooklyn. He attended New York City Community College and Western Michigan University, and had a distinguished media career prior to entering public office, including working for public radio both in Idaho and in Detroit, public television and the Grammys. In 1983, Hy married the love of his life, Joan Wallace, and in 2000 they moved to Idaho where he served as the development director for Boise Public Radio.
In his new home, Hy soon gravitated to public service, chairing the Boise Census Committee in 2010. He was elected to the board of the Greater Boise Auditorium District in 2011 and again in 2017, serving as the chair from 2011 to 2014. In 2012, he was elected to represent District 16 (West Boise and Garden City) in the Idaho House of Representatives, a position he held until retiring in 2018. Hy was a steadfast champion of early childhood education, introducing bipartisan legislation seeking to end Idaho’s status as one of the few states lacking public pre-k. As the son of Holocaust survivors, he was an unfailing advocate for refugees and the most vulnerable members of society, sponsoring Add the Words legislation every year and vigorously opposing all legislation he saw as discriminatory.
Hy and his wife Joan were devoted dog lovers, and Hy was a vocal champion for the humane treatment of animals. He led the successful effort to establish Idaho’s “Pet Friendly” license plate, which has generated over $100,000 to benefit the Idaho Humane Society in providing veterinary services for low-income Idaho residents and spay and neuter services.
On the night of December 6, 2022, Hy suffered an unexpected heart attack and passed away at St. Alphonsus Hospital. Our hearts are with Joan at this difficult time. We are thankful to have worked with Hy and that Idaho reaped the benefits of his compassion, hard work and dedication to service. We ask that any donations in honor of the remarkable Hy Kloc be made to the Idaho Humane Society. Each time you see a Pet-Friendly license plate, thank Hy, and hug your loved ones and your pets a little closer in his memory."
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.