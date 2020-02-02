Idaho’s former budget director pleaded guilty Thursday to child pornography charges and now has a sentencing hearing scheduled for April, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. Prosecutors initially filed three charges of possession of sexually exploitative material against Marty Peterson in October, a day after a police investigation by the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit led to his arrest.
On Dec. 17, prosecutors filed an amended complaint charging Peterson with 11 more counts of the same crime. He appeared in court Thursday for arraignment on the new charges. At the hearing, he pleaded guilty to two of the charges he faced
