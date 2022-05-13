There’s a new sign over the entrance of the building located at 304 16th Ave. N in Nampa, one that’s yellow and blue and dons a sunflower and an outline of Idaho, writes Idaho Press reporter Madison Guernsey.
Formerly the Lighthouse Rescue Mission, the building — now known as the Ukrainian Welcome Center — serves as a gathering place for Ukrainian residents and refugees.
Its new signage, featuring the colors of Ukraine’s flag and its national flower, was seen by many for the first time Thursday morning at an event that highlighted three Ukrainian families who recently came to Idaho. It was attended by Gov. Brad Little, Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling, Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue and other dignitaries.
The Lighthouse Rescue Mission provided shelter for men, but closed on March 1 because it was housing “fewer than three men,” according to its website. The men were transferred to shelters in Boise, and the organization teamed with the Idaho Alliance for Ukrainian Refugees and Immigrants to relaunch the facility with a renewed purpose.
The alliance will use the building for at least the next six months. It includes event space, a commercial kitchen, and rooms where refugees could stay if need be. You can read Guernsey's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.