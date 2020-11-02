Cecil Ingram, who represented Boise’s District 16 in the Idaho Senate for more than a decade, has died at the age of 87. Ingram, a Republican who first was elected in 1992 and served six terms, chaired the Senate Agriculture Committee, served on the budget-writing Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, and advocated for farmers, for multiple use on public lands, and successfully pushed for allowing heavier-weight trucks on Idaho roadways. He also made a statewide splash by becoming an outspoken advocate for Idaho prison inmates, standing up for them when he felt the state prison system was treating them unfairly.
“I don’t think you lose your constitutional rights when you go to prison,” Ingram told the Lewiston Tribune in 1997.
An accountant who retired from a 30-year career with Boise Cascade Corp. before running for office, Ingram held a bachelor’s degree from the University of Oregon and served as a captain with the U.S. Army in Korea.
He and his wife, Ann, were married for 67 years; they would have celebrated their 68th anniversary next month.
Former state Rep. Maxine Bell, R-Jerome, who co-chaired JFAC when Ingram served on the panel, said, “He was just delightful to work with – he always was upbeat and kind of a comic. … He cared, he cared about what he did.” You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Tuesday's print edition of the Idaho Press.