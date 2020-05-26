Former Idaho state legislator Shirley McKague died May 21 at the age of 84, and her colleagues say they will remember her dedication to conservative values. McKague, R-Meridian, served in the Idaho House of Representatives from 1997 to 2007 before moving to the Senate to fill a vacancy left by the resignation of Sen. Gerry Sweet. She chose not to seek reelection in 2012 after redistricting placed her in the same district as now-Majority Leader Chuck Winder, so she stepped down and endorsed him.
House Majority Leader Rep. Mike Moyle, R-Star, said McKague was a hard worker and was instrumental in him taking office in 1998. “When I first ran she sat down with me and gave me some really good advice that was very helpful,” Moyle said. “My first election I won by 13 votes and she was very influential in that happening. Her and Paul helped me put out signs and taught me what to do. She was just a good gal.”
