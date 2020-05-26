Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Former Idaho state legislator Shirley McKague died May 21 at the age of 84, and her colleagues say they will remember her dedication to conservative values. McKague, R-Meridian, served in the Idaho House of Representatives from 1997 to 2007 before moving to the Senate to fill a vacancy left by the resignation of Sen. Gerry Sweet. She chose not to seek reelection in 2012 after redistricting placed her in the same district as now-Majority Leader Chuck Winder, so she stepped down and endorsed him.

House Majority Leader Rep. Mike Moyle, R-Star, said McKague was a hard worker and was instrumental in him taking office in 1998. “When I first ran she sat down with me and gave me some really good advice that was very helpful,” Moyle said. “My first election I won by 13 votes and she was very influential in that happening. Her and Paul helped me put out signs and taught me what to do. She was just a good gal.”

You can read Carmel's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments