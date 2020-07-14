Marilyn Howard, the two-term state school superintendent who spearheaded Idaho’s drive to address early reading skills among schoolchildren, has died at age 81. Howard, of Eagle, was first elected in 1998, defeating GOP incumbent Anne Fox, and re-elected in 2002, defeating Tom Luna, who later succeeded her after her retirement. Howard was a longtime educator, and had been a teacher and principal for 30 years before she ran for the state superintendent’s post.
She was the last Democrat to hold statewide office in Idaho, and made her mark as a professional, not a politician. I remember one year when the Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee was tied up in knots over how to allocate funds within the public school budget and couldn’t agree, and in the end, just turned it all over to Howard as a lump sum and let her decide – even though Howard was a Democrat and the majority of those on JFAC were Republicans. She did the job, of course.
Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced; she died Monday at home after an extended illness, according to an announcement sent out on behalf of her family by Alison Westfall, who served as Howard’s public information officer when she was state superintendent. The Idaho Press has a full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or you can pick up today’s print edition; Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert also has a full story online here.
Richert’s story includes these statements from current Idaho state schools Superintendent Sherri Ybarra and current Gov. Brad Little:
YBARRA: “Marilyn Howard is remembered for her passionate commitment to Idaho’s schoolchildren and families. Like me, she came to the superintendent’s job as a former classroom teacher and school administrator, and I have always admired her dedication to reading and literacy. My heart goes out to her family.”
LITTLE: “Dr. Howard was passionate about Idaho students, and she was a strong reading advocate. As a Land Board member, Dr. Howard recognized the earning potential of state endowment lands to fund education. She will be greatly missed but long remembered for her passion for education and her service to the people of Idaho.”
Howard, a native of Mackay, was a proud University of Idaho graduate; an alumni article about her, which called her “the reading lady,” featured this quote from her: “I was known as a ‘reading person,’ that was my calling card. I was taught to believe you had to be smart, but also be good. Understand your civic responsibility and be a good community member.”
Howard held both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from the UI; she also earned her doctorate from Brigham Young University. She began teaching in 1960 in Lewiston, and was appointed principal at West Park Elementary School in Moscow in 1988. She also headed the Moscow school district’s developmental preschool before making her first run for state office, a come-from-behind win in the Democratic primary over the more politically favored Wally Hedrick; she went on to win two statewide general elections. Her campaign logo was always a bright-red apple, traditional symbol of a good teacher.