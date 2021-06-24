A former Idaho state representative convicted of conspiring to defraud the federal government has been sentenced to prison and a six-figure fine, reports James Dawson of Boise State Public Radio. John Green, who represented the Post Falls area, will serve six months in federal prison for his role in the tax dodging scheme. Green also owes nearly $680,000 in restitution and will serve three years of probation after he’s released.
Green helped a client, Thomas Selgas, avoid paying $1.1 million in income tax over the course of more than a decade. Selgas would buy gold coins and deposit them into bank accounts linked to Green’s law practice. Afterwards, Green paid the client’s personal expenses with that money. A jury convicted both men in Jan. 2020.
Dawson reports that federal prosecutors had asked a judge to sentence Green to five years in prison, calling him a “tax scofflaw” who hasn’t filed tax returns for two decades. In their request to impose a harsher sentence, prosecutors said Green had provided a psychiatrist’s note to the U.S. Probation Office saying he has a “delusional disorder which is narrowly focused on certain aspects of the tax code.”
Green’s lawyer says he’ll appeal his case. Dawson's full story is online here at boisestatepublicradio.org.