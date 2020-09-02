Registered nurse Laura Davis started treating COVID-19 patients at the Idaho State Correctional Center in Kuna on Monday, Aug. 24. The following Thursday, she quit over “concerns about mistreatment of inmates” as fellow medical staff failed to follow “proper infection controls,” she told the Idaho Press.
“They do require masks, but nobody’s doing it,” Davis told Idaho Press on Aug. 27, write reporters Blake Jones and Tommy Simmons.
IDOC officials dispute Davis’ claims and argue that the department has diligently enforced its mask mandate since imposing it in late June.
“Since IDOC mandated masks, we have had great cooperation from the people who live and work in the department’s facilities. Supervisors check on mask usage daily and quickly respond to reports of non-compliance,” IDOC spokesman Jeff Ray told the Idaho Press by email Monday.
Since the mandate was implemented, 1,255 inmates have tested positive inside Idaho facilities, and 5,032 tests have come back negative throughout rounds of mass testing, according to the department’s website. Two Idaho inmates have died from COVID-19, both in the last week, and both after being transported to a Boise hospital from the facility where Davis worked.
You can read Jones' and Simmons' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's print edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.