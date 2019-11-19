Former Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter has endorsed disgraced former Sen. John McGee, a fellow Republican, in the Caldwell City Council Seat 6 runoff election as early voting gets underway, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Bamer. "I know John," Otter told the Idaho Press by phone Monday. "John will do a good job."
In a press release Sunday, Otter said he "enthusiastically" endorses McGee in the Dec. 3 runoff with Idaho Democratic Party Chair Evangeline Beechler. Otter also brought up McGee's conservative background.
"Caldwell needs strong, conservative leadership in the City Council," Otter said in the release. "There’s no doubt that he is the right person for the job."
McGee resigned from the Senate in disgrace in amid an accusation of sexually harassing a female Senate staffer; he later pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor disturbing the peace charge over the incident and also admitted violating the terms of his probation stemming from a 2011 DUI case. He was sentenced to up to 88 days in jail but was released after 39 days. McGee finished first in a three-way race for a Caldwell council seat in the Nov. 5 election, and now faces a runoff against 2nd-place finisher Beecher.
