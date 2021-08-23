We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
Jonathan Parker, the former chairman of the Idaho Republican Party, who was arrested for stalking in 2019, was arrested again on Wednesday for using methamphetamine, a violation of his probation, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. Parker, 42, served jail time in 2019 after he was convicted of first-degree stalking and unlawful entry. He was sentenced to 14 days in jail and five years of probation after the 2019 arrest, which stemmed from two separate incidents.
Wednesday’s probation violation charge is a felony and Parker is not eligible for bail. He attended a video arraignment Thursday, where he said he would contact his attorney prior to another arraignment on Aug. 30.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!