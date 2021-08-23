Jonathan Parker mug cropped square Ada Sheriff photo

Jonathan Parker

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Jonathan Parker, the former chairman of the Idaho Republican Party, who was arrested for stalking in 2019, was arrested again on Wednesday for using methamphetamine, a violation of his probation, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. Parker, 42, served jail time in 2019 after he was convicted of first-degree stalking and unlawful entry. He was sentenced to 14 days in jail and five years of probation after the 2019 arrest, which stemmed from two separate incidents.

Wednesday’s probation violation charge is a felony and Parker is not eligible for bail. He attended a video arraignment Thursday, where he said he would contact his attorney prior to another arraignment on Aug. 30.

You can read Suppe's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Friday's Idaho Press.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments