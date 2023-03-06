Former Idaho Gov. Phil Batt smiles after signing a giant beam that will be placed in the new Philip E. Batt Building at the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights in Boise, adjacent to the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial, on Oct. 26, 2022.
JOE JASZEWSKI/Idaho Power
Former Idaho Gov. Phil Batt speaks in January 2019.
Former Republican Gov. Phil Batt, widely viewed as one of the driving legislative forces behind Idaho’s human rights laws and a respected onion farmer, has died at 96, Boise State Public Radio reporter James Dawson writes.
Gov. Brad Little’s office announced Batt’s death Saturday morning, saying he died “peacefully at home” on his birthday.
“Governor Phil Batt was the epitome of a public servant, having served as Governor, Lt. Governor, and Senator. His legacy is distinguished by his unrelenting human rights leadership, determined fiscal conservatism, and enduring love of Idaho,” Little said in a statement.
Batt’s moral compass when it came to human rights developed early. Born in Wilder, he said it was his mother who instilled those values into him.
Rod Gramer, who published a book about Batt’s life called "Lucky: The Wit and Wisdom of Governor Phil Batt," read this passage at an event sponsored by the Idaho State Historical Society last year.
“She believed in everybody getting treated equally, not unequal. Be aware that people had certain rights of their own and that we didn’t just trample on them,” Batt told Gramer.