Gov. Phil Batt signs beam 10-26-22

Former Idaho Gov. Phil Batt smiles after signing a giant beam that will be placed in the new Philip E. Batt Building at the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights in Boise, on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, adjacent to the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial.

 JOE JASZEWSKI/Idaho Power

Former Idaho Gov. Phil Batt was honored this morning at a ceremony launching the construction of the new Philip E. Batt Building at the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial, and among those paying tribute to the 95-year-old former governor and his human rights record were current Gov. Brad Little, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean, Sen. Mike Crapo and more.

“You couldn’t have picked a better guy in the world to name it after than my mentor, Gov. Phil Batt,” Little told the crowd. “Time and time again, he led by example, and Idaho is a better place for his service.”

