Former Boise City Council member Lisa Sánchez has filed a lawsuit against the city of Boise over the loss of her seat on the council, KTVB reporter Tracy Bringhurst writes.
Sánchez claims she inadvertently moved out of her district while the city was being redistricted.
“There is no public record of who made the decision to remove Plaintiff Sánchez from the Boise City Council, when that decision was made, or why that decision was made,” the suit states.
Sánchez was given notice in November that she needed to move out of her rental by the end of 2022. When she moved, it became apparent that her new residence may be outside of the district she represented on city council — District 3 — and she had to give up her seat.
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean appointed Latonia Haney Keith to Sánchez’s former seat on April 6. Haney Keith said she will serve the remainder of the term but does not plan to run for election in November. Sánchez may run for election this fall; all six council seats will be up for election.
The suit also includes a quote from Councilmember Jimmy Hallyburton in a Feb. 3 article in BoiseDev, saying that the council was “given a legal determination based on State Code that Lisa had vacated her seat by moving outside of her district, and we were simply delivering the message.”
The suit contains four claims of relief: one, that the city does not have the legal authority to remove Sánchez from her seat; two, that she was deprived of due process when the city removed her; three, that she never, in fact, vacated her seat; and four, that the appointment of any other person to her seat is void.