Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram speaks at a press conference on Wednesday as Lt. Doug Winfield looks on.

 Erin Banks Rusby / Idaho Press

Former Caldwell Police Lt. Joseph Hoadley faces two additional charges as part of the FBI’s ongoing investigation into members of the department, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby. The additional charges are “tampering with a witness by harassment” and “tampering with documents,” said Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

In April, Hoadley was charged with “deprivation of rights under the color of law” as well as “destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in a federal investigation.” He pleaded not guilty to both charges in May and was fired from the department that same month, according to reporting from KTVB. His trial is scheduled for Sept. 19 on those charges.

