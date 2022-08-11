The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southern Ada County in southwestern Idaho...
Southeastern Canyon County in southwestern Idaho...
Northwestern Owyhee County in southwestern Idaho...
* Until 600 PM MDT..
* At 511 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Murphy, or 26
miles south of Nampa, moving northeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* This severe thunderstorm will be near...
Swan Falls around 530 PM MDT.
Initial Point and Big Foot Butte around 540 PM MDT.
Kuna around 550 PM MDT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
When safe to do so, please relay storm reports to the National
Weather Service in Boise via local law enforcement, or National
Weather Service Boise Facebook and Twitter accounts.
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MDT
FOR WESTERN PAYETTE...NORTHWESTERN CANYON AND NORTHEASTERN MALHEUR
COUNTIES...
At 514 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near New Plymouth,
or 8 miles southeast of Ontario, moving north at 30 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
This severe storm will be near...
New Plymouth and Fruitland around 520 PM MDT.
Ontario around 530 PM MDT.
Payette around 540 PM MDT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Ada,
southeastern Canyon and northwestern Owyhee Counties through 545 PM
MDT...
At 453 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Reynolds, or 32 miles south of Nampa, moving northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Murphy and Guffey around 520 PM MDT.
Melba and Walters Ferry around 530 PM MDT.
Swan Falls and Initial Point around 540 PM MDT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram speaks at a press conference on Wednesday as Lt. Doug Winfield looks on.
Former Caldwell Police Lt. Joseph Hoadley faces two additional charges as part of the FBI’s ongoing investigation into members of the department, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby. The additional charges are “tampering with a witness by harassment” and “tampering with documents,” said Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.
In April, Hoadley was charged with “deprivation of rights under the color of law” as well as “destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in a federal investigation.” He pleaded not guilty to both charges in May and was fired from the department that same month, according to reporting from KTVB. His trial is scheduled for Sept. 19 on those charges.
“On or about June 29, 2021,” Hoadley allegedly “harassed another person,” referred to as “C.H.,” “and thereby attempted to hinder, delay and dissuade C.H. from reporting to a law enforcement officer a federal offense,” according to a court filing dated Aug. 9, 2022.
And “on or about April 20, 2022,” Hoadley allegedly “did corruptly alter, destroy, mutilate, and conceal a record, document, and other object, and attempted to do so, with the intent to impair its integrity and availability for use in official proceeding(s),” according to the same document.
News of the FBI’s investigation into two members of the department’s street crimes unit broke in the spring. One allegation the investigation appeared to center on is that a woman who was caught with drugs was allowed to be released by one of the officers in exchange for sex, according to KTVB.