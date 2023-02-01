...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM MST Friday, and this time may be extended.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strong enough today,
Wednesday, and Thursday afternoons in portions of the Upper
Treasure Valley and Western Magic Valley to limit stagnation.
However, parts of the zones will experience stagnant air and
were therefore included in this advisory.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
&&
Former Boise City Councilwoman Lisa Sánchez, seen in front of Boise City Hall in July 2020, spent $14,665 of campaign funds in 2022, a non-election year.
Yellow flowers towered over a can of Coke, dimly lit next to two beef head tacos with avocado and tomatillo salsa, in a photo posted by former Boise City Councilmember Lisa Sánchez on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis writes.
Sánchez tweeted the photo with the caption “Monday night’s Boise City Council nightcap.” The two tacos in the photo, which appear to be from Tacos El Rey, cost $2.25 a pop. Sánchez showed a campaign expense that day of $33.81 from the store.
“It’s my hug from the inside,” Sánchez said in the tweet.
Overall, Sánchez spent $14,665 of campaign funds in 2022, a non-election year. None of the other Boise City Councilmembers spent more than $3,400. She also appeared to have mislabeled over $200 of that spending, just one in a series of campaign finance anomalies the Idaho Press uncovered.
Read Komatsoulis' full story online here or find it on page 1 of today's paper.