Lisa Sanchez

Former Boise City Councilwoman Lisa Sánchez, seen in front of Boise City Hall in July 2020, spent $14,665 of campaign funds in 2022, a non-election year.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Yellow flowers towered over a can of Coke, dimly lit next to two beef head tacos with avocado and tomatillo salsa, in a photo posted by former Boise City Councilmember Lisa Sánchez on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis writes.

Sánchez tweeted the photo with the caption “Monday night’s Boise City Council nightcap.” The two tacos in the photo, which appear to be from Tacos El Rey, cost $2.25 a pop. Sánchez showed a campaign expense that day of $33.81 from the store.


