A former Treasure Valley law enforcement officer is facing nearly a dozen felony charges.

Gerald Fairbanks, who worked for the Ada County Sheriff’s Office from 1992-2011, was arrested in December and charged with eight counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16 and two counts of sexual abuse of a child under 16 — all felonies, according to online court records. Four of the lewd conduct charges and one of the sexual abuse charges stem from events that allegedly occurred in 2008 — while Fairbanks was employed by ACSO — and the other charges stem from events that allegedly occurred in 2014.


Load comments