...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches in the valleys and 4 to 8 inches in mountains above
5000 feet.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Expect winter driving conditions, especially during
the morning commute on Thursday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Former Ada County Sheriff's Office deputy facing multiple child sex abuse charges...
A former Treasure Valley law enforcement officer is facing nearly a dozen felony charges.
Gerald Fairbanks, who worked for the Ada County Sheriff’s Office from 1992-2011, was arrested in December and charged with eight counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16 and two counts of sexual abuse of a child under 16 — all felonies, according to online court records. Four of the lewd conduct charges and one of the sexual abuse charges stem from events that allegedly occurred in 2008 — while Fairbanks was employed by ACSO — and the other charges stem from events that allegedly occurred in 2014.
