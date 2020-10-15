The United States Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service has 22 projects in Idaho it is hoping the recently passed Great American Outdoor Act will pay for in Fiscal Year 2021, writes Idaho Press reporter Thomas Plank. Those projects, spread across Idaho’s seven national forests, will be on hold until Congress passes a FY2021 budget, and goes through the appropriations process, which is how Congress determines how much money each government department gets.
Until Congress passes an appropriation bill, that money can’t flow into the projects it was earmarked for, said Dan Hottle, a public relations official for the Forest Service’s Region 1, which covers northern Idaho.
Of the 22 projects, three are in the Salmon-Challis National Forest, four are in the Sawtooth, two in the Payette, one in the Caribou-Targhee, one in the Boise, five in the Idaho Panhandle and six in the Nez Perce — Clearwater National Forest. A major project is the Salmon River Road in the Salmon-Challis National Forest, which is estimated to cost $5.5 million.
They range from bridge replacements and road reconstruction to deferred maintenance projects at campgrounds, boat launches, trails and more. You can read Plank's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's print edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.